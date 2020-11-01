Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $360.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $833,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

