Critical Analysis: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Computer Programs and Systems (OTCMKTS:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Programs and Systems and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 5 3 0 2.38 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $274.63 million 1.47 $19.70 million $1.43 19.50 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.07 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 7.90% 11.52% 6.26% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats 12 ReTech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.