Critical Analysis: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Farfetch (OTCMKTS:FTCH)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CardioGenics and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 1 1 10 0 2.75

Farfetch has a consensus price target of $27.62, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Farfetch -54.36% -59.19% -30.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $1.02 billion 9.36 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -23.25

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Risk and Volatility

CardioGenics has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farfetch beats CardioGenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

