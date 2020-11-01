Critical Analysis: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magnite and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yandex 0 4 5 0 2.56

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Yandex has a consensus target price of $53.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Yandex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 6.37 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -24.41 Yandex $2.83 billion 6.60 $162.60 million $1.14 50.50

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% Yandex 4.24% 8.62% 5.90%

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Magnite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, an assistant. It offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

