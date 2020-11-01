Critical Survey: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) vs. Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy and National Fuel Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.24 $648.00 million ($0.57) -83.98 National Fuel Gas $1.69 billion 2.15 $304.29 million $3.45 11.58

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% National Fuel Gas 4.45% 12.46% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy and National Fuel Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Fuel Gas 0 2 6 0 2.75

National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2019, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 24,873 thousand barrels of oil and 2,949,519 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system extending from southwestern Pennsylvania to the New York-Canadian border, and eastward to Ellisburg and Leidy, Pennsylvania; and owns and operates 28 underground natural gas storage fields, as well as 3 other underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline, a 266-mile pipeline system. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 743,400 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2019, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

