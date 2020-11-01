Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.30

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $28.00. Crown Place VCT shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 20,131 shares.

The company has a market cap of $59.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

