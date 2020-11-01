CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Shares of CSWI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $188,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.