CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.89.

CONE opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

