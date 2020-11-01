Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAN. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

DAN stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dana by 17,529.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 629.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 345,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

