Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $4,169,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

DAR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

