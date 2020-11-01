Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

