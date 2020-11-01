Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

