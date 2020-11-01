Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

