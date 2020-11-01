DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Tops $221,856.76

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. DecentBet has a total market cap of $221,856.76 and $32.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030340 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.59 or 0.03794725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00026626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00208967 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

