Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 676,416 shares of company stock valued at $45,673,010. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

