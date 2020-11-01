Delphy Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $373,308.77 and $496.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

