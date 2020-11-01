Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,101,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 47,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

