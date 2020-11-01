Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

