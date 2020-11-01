Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,127,261 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

