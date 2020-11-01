Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cfra raised Dana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,014,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.