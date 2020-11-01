Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $9.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.81 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

GE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

