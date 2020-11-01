Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $131.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

NYSE:TT opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

