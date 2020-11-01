Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $19.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 393,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.