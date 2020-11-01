Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

