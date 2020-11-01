Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.56.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.