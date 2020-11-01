Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.42 ($7.55).

LHA opened at €7.37 ($8.67) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

