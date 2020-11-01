DexCom, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Shares of DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. DexCom has a 52-week low of $150.41 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

