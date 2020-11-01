DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Shares of DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 12 month low of $150.41 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 15.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in DexCom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in DexCom by 287.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 36,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DexCom by 180.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

