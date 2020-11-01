Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.24

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.24 and traded as high as $142.52. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $136.94, with a volume of 21,225 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHIL shares. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

