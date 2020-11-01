DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.25 ($19.12).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Wednesday. DIC Asset AG has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $796.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

