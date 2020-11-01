Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,706 call options.

NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.