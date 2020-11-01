Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $327.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

