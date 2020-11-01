Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

