DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 176.8% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $459,654.81 and $11,695.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 176.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00023358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00014265 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

