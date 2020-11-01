Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.00. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 485,652 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In related news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,577. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total transaction of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$162,010. Insiders sold a total of 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294 over the last ninety days.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DPM)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.