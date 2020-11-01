Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,209.47

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,209.47 and traded as high as $1,320.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,303.00, with a volume of 191,650 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Get Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,416.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.