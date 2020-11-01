Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.38 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $382.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 155.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

