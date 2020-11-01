e-Gulden Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00398166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,967,026 coins and its circulating supply is 17,144,703 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.