Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

DEA stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

