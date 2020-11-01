EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGP. Citigroup lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.22.

EGP opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

