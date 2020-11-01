eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.