eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

