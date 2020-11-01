ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

ECNCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

