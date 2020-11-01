Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.95 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 43,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

