Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

EIDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,348 in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

EIDX stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

