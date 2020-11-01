Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives $56.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

EIDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,552,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,045 shares of company stock worth $1,730,348 in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

