Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $12.25 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

