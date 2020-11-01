Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.16.

TSE EFN opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 116.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

