Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

