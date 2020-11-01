Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $535.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,095,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 195,911 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $14,725,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 604,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

